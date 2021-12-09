Lucintel Forecasts Medical Camera Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Medical Camera Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for bio-ethanol and organic solvents and higher use of alcohol in a wide spectrum of applications.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 100 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in medical camera market by camera type (endoscopy cameras, surgical microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras), sensor (charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)), resolution (high-definition cameras and standard-definition cameras), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Endoscopy cameras market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on camera type, the medical camera market is segmented into endoscopy cameras, surgical microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. Lucintel forecasts that the endoscopy cameras market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the medical camera market, the CMOS segment is expected to remain the largest sensor”

Based on sensor the CMOS segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost.

“North America will dominate the medical camera market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of latest equipment, and increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare, which will enhance industry expansion in the US and Canada.

Major players of medical camera market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Olympus, Sony, Carestream Health, Stryker, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Topcon, and Canon are among the major medical camera providers.

