Lucintel Forecasts Heavy Metal Testing Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Heavy Metal Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the packaged food industry leading to an increase in packaging-induced heavy metal contamination, rising geriatric population and the resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening, an increase in heavy metal contaminated meat & meat products, and implementation of stringent regulations.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in heavy metal testing market by product (arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and others), technology (ICP-MS & -OES, atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and others), sample (food (meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and nuts, seeds, spices, and others), water (drinking water, waste water, and industrial water), and blood & other samples), end user industry (food (meat, poultry & seafood, baby food & infant formulas, dairy products, cereals, fruit & vegetables, confectionary, and ready meals), beverage (soft drinks, wines & alcoholic beverages, and water), dietary supplement, animal feed, fat & oils, and others), application (environmental and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on product, the heavy metal testing market is segmented into arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the arsenic market is expected to remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period for the heavy metal testing market.

Major players of heavy metal testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SGS, Eurofins, TUV SUD, ALS, Mérieux Nutrisciences, LGC Group, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and IFP Institut Für Produktqualität are among the major heavy metal testing providers.

