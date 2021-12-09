Welding Consumables Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Welding Consumables Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The welding consumables market includes welding equipment consumables, and services. Welding consumables are materials such as alloys, minerals and metals that are used to amalgamate thermoplastic and metal components. Welding consumables account for the lions share of the global welding industry in terms of profits compared to equipment and services. Technological advancement of welding methods is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The global market has been facing dramatic change to flux and solid cored wired from electrodes owing to advanced production efficiency in welding consumables. Growing Innovation in developing new techniques for welding is anticipated to boost the market growth and create opportunities over the next few years. Increasing demand owing to growing in residential and commercial building constructions is estimated to positively impact and can attributed as the major driving factor.

Increasing demand from growing end use industries including transportation, mainly in emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, and Singapore is expected to propel the global welding consumables market over the forecast period. Growing population along with increase in disposable income of people can be attributed to the aforementioned driver. New Infrastructural projects coupled with government investment to develop cities is anticipated to drive the market demand for global welding consumables. Welding steel plays a major role in the global market owing to high demand and need of steel in various industrial and manufacturing processes.

Welding is extensively used in metal and steel industries for fabrication processes. The impact of welding process on the metal sector is dependent on the total parts manufactured in the process. Industries are expected to prefer welding process over other conventional fabrication process including soldering and brazing, since they are more efficient, offer higher product strength and accounts for less production cost.

Lack of Skilled labor in industries pertaining to handling the welding products coupled with high labor cost is expected to pose a major challenge and restraint for the market growth over the forecast period. Based on the product type, the welding consumables market has been segmented into solid wires, stick electrodes, saw wires and fluxes, flux cored wires. Stick electrodes segment holds the largest market share in the global industry owing to high demand and prevalence of welding in regions including Africa and Middle East. These electrodes are mainly used as a low cost alternative for welding process Wires and fluxes are expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from consumer appliances and automotive segments. Flux-cored wires provide clean and strong welds, and high deposition rate. Efficient performance and higher productivity of wires and fluxes is estimated to be the key factors driving the market growth.

Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market in the global industry owing to high prevalence of end use industries. Growing manufacturing sector coupled with government initiatives is expected to be the major factor driving the market growth in this region. Africa and Middle East is anticipated to witness high growth rate owing to raw materials availability and increasing automotive industry demand

