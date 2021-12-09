Zero Emission Buildings Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Zero Emission Buildings Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Zero emission building (ZEB) is a residential or commercial building with significantly reduced energy needs through efficiency gains such that the balance of energy needs can be offered with renewable forms. On the basis of grid connectivity, the global zero emission buildings market is segmented into off grid and on grid zero emission buildings. Grid connected buildings revert surplus energy to the grid whereas off grid buildings preserve the surplus energy.

Buildings possess a significant effect on energy use and environment which sum up to more than 50% of energy usage by commercial and residential buildings. Energy consumed by construction sector continues to grow mainly because of new buildings are erected faster than the old ones. Conceptually, zero emission buildings points towards sustainable energy development with certain goals. The laid goals and the way they are defined stand crucial to the design process.

At heart, a zero emission building is an illustration that enables the buildings to meet energy requirements from low-cost, locally available, non-polluting and renewable sources. At a certain level, zero emission buildings generate ample of renewable energy on site to equal or exceed its annual energy use. A grid connection enables necessary energy balances typically using traditional energy source such as electric and natural gas utilities when on-site generation does not meet the loads. Thus, achieving a zero emission building without a grid is impossible since the current generation of storage technologies stands limited.

Commercially, the construction of zero emission buildings yields modern technology and right use of energy. With lots of consumer awareness for environment and strict norms for government, the global zero emission buildings market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the zero emission buildings market includes stringent government regulations to minimize fossil fuel dependency. Also, the governments now encourage the deployment of greenhouse gas capture and storage option. Additionally, inception of several schemes inclusive of financial assistance schemes, tax benefit schemes and subsidies to endorse renewable energy source which is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global zero emission buildings market is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial zero emission buildings. Industrial segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rise in infrastructure costs. On the basis of energy production technique, the global zero emission buildings industry is segmented into photovaltics and hybrid zero emission buildings.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global zero emission buildings market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. APAC regions are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period owing to rise in electricity demand along with rapid industrialization. Regions such as China, India, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan are the biggest spenders on infrastructure.

North American market dominates the global market owing to stringent regulation on carbon emission. Middle-East regions are expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to modern technology and rapid growth in economy. African regions are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to rising infrastructural developments and ongoing technological developments in urban parts of Africa. The key players in the global zero emission buildings market include Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES), Johnson Controls, SageGlass, Solatube, Integral Group, Kingspan, Lendlease and The Rockwool Group, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ABB, Honeywell, and Pacific Controls.

