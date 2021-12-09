Newer Grades of PPS Compounds is Expected to Gain Immense Traction and Bolster Demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market.

The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% and be valued at US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031. Currently, PPS resins account for close to 1% of the global engineering thermoplastics market.

Polyphenylene sulfide resin production in 2021 is estimated to surpass 120 KT, with approximately 50% being consumed in the APEJ region, states Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Overall polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin consumption is set to reach 199 KT by the end of 2031.

Amongst the prominent applications of polyphenylene sulfide resins (automotive, industrial, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defence, coatings, filters & filter bags and others), its use as a lightweight and heat-resistant (PPS) resin in the automotive sector generates approximately 45% of overall market revenue.

Moreover, polyphenylene sulfide resin application in the industrial and aerospace & defence sectors is set to gain nearly 228 BPS and 62 BPS by end of 2031, respectively.

PPS Resins Market Size in 2020 US$ 1 Bn Consumption Forecast for PPS Resins by 2031 US$ 2.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6.7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Manufacturers of PPS Resins 77%

Key Segments Covered in PPS Resins Industry Research By Application Electrical & Electronics Automotive Aerospace & Defence Industrial Filters & Filter Bag Coatings Others

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of polyphenylene sulfide resins. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing polyphenylene sulfide resins, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, SWOT Analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current production capacity, capacity utilization rates, captive consumption rates, grade-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with consumption quantity, trade analysis, product enhancements, and revenue generation from PPS resins across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through polyphenylene sulfide resins during the forecast period. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Kilo Tons), and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for polyphenylene sulfide resins are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a company can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global PPS resins market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include market forces analysis, which is expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide resins market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on revenue for polyphenylene sulfide resins has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value for key countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading providers of polyphenylene sulfide resins, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the PPS resins business has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the polyphenylene sulfide resins market. Greater China Consumed 40% of the Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins in 2018 According to the study, APEJ accounted for nearly 45% of the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins in 2018. Major consumption remains consolidated in Greater China which accounted for about 40% of the global PPS resin demand in 2018. China with its largest coal fleet as well as largest number of heavy capacity coal plants present significant demand for PPS filter bags, thereby accounting for a considerable demand for PPS resins. As one of the leading CO2 emitter and coal consumer, China is likely to take efforts in mitigating climate issues in the future, thereby presenting lucrative opportunities for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins in the future. Japan, while hosting few of the largest producers of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins, continues to be one of the leading producers globally. The country presents significant consumption as well as exports of PPS resins to global countries. In addition, Japanese manufacturers are actively engaged in regional expansion strategies to establish a strong foothold in potential markets. Fact.MR report tracks the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market for the period 2019-2027. According to the report, the polyphenylene sulfide resins market is projected to grow at 6.1% CAGR through 2027.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins sales.

More Valuable Insights on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins, Sales and Demand of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

