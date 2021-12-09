Lucintel Forecasts Orthodontic Supply Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Orthodontic Supply Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and increasing awareness on advanced orthodontic treatments.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in orthodontic supply market by product type (fixed braces (brackets, archwires, ligatures, and others), removable braces, and others), material (metal, ceramic, titanium, stainless steel, and others), age group (children and teenagers and adults), end use (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/orthodontic-supplies-market.aspx

“Removable braces market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the orthodontic supply market is segmented into fixed braces (brackets, archwires, ligatures, and others), removable braces, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the Removable braces market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“North America will dominate the orthodontic supply market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising interest for dental aesthetic procedures among people, high awareness regarding oral health, and improvement in the reimbursement scenario within the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/orthodontic-supplies-market.aspx

Major players of orthodontic supply market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Danaher, Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, American Orthodontics, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, Dentaurum, TP Orthodontics, Great Lakes Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics, Dental Morelli, Clearcorrect Operating, and Ultradent Products are among the major orthodontic supply providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/orthodontic-supplies-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com