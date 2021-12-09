Heat Resistant Polymers Market to grow at highest CAGR by 2021

CITY, Country, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global heat resistant polymers market is anticipated to grow from USD 12.03 Billion in 2016 to USD 16.67 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for heat resistant polymers from industries such as electronics & electrical and transportation.

Arkema SA (France), E. I. du Pont de Nemours And Company (U.S.), Dongyue Group Ltd. (China), DIC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Parkway Products Inc. (U.S.), Schulman AG (U.S.), Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd (Scotland), Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd (China), Quadrant EPP Surlon India Ltd (India), Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp. (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Victrex PLC (U.K.), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), Covestro (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), RTP Company, Inc. (U.S.), and Ensinger GmbH (U.K.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

The key players operational in the heat resistant polymers market are focusing on new product launches, agreements, expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures to cater to the increasing demand across various industries. These companies are also investing in R&D activities to strengthen their sales and distribution networks, enhance their market visibility, and strengthen their position in the heat resistant polymers market.

Solvay S.A. is one of the leading manufacturers of heat resistant polymers, globally. The company is focused on maintaining its position in the heat resistant polymers market by adopting strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches. For instance, in October 2015, Solvay S.A. acquired EPIC Polymer (Germany)’s long-fiber thermoplastics technology. This acquisition provided the technologically advanced solutions to the specialty polymers division of the company. In November 2014, the company introduced an enhanced version of its Lavanta high-performance polyester (HPP) to produce light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for televisions and backlight unit (BLU) applications. This product development provides improved processability while maintaining high heat and light stability.

Celanese Corporation is another key player in the heat resistant polymers market and has a presence in several regions across the globe. The company is focusing on acquisitions to strengthen its market position. In October 2016, Celanese Corporation signed an acquisition agreement with SO.F.TER Group (Italy), one of the world’s largest thermoplastic compounders’ manufacturers. This acquisition helped the company bring technical expertise, production, and compounding capabilities to its customers by extending its footprint with industry leading products and capabilities in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, and the U.S. In October 2014, Celanese Corporation acquired Cool Polymers, Inc. (U.S.) to accelerate its growth in the polymers market by enhancing its product portfolio and technical capabilities.

