Automotive & Transportation: The largest application segment of the metal bonding adhesives market

Key companies manufacturing metal bonding adhesives have adopted the strategy of new product developments to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen their position in the metal bonding adhesives market. The new product developments strategy accounted for a share of 50% of all development strategies undertaken by companies in the metal bonding adhesives market between 2011 and 2016.

Some of the prominent new product developments in the metal bonding adhesives market were undertaken by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) in September 2014. Manufacturers of metal bonding adhesives are focused on offering products for specific applications.

The strategy of acquisitions accounted for 37.5% share of all strategic developments in the metal bonding adhesives market. Companies have adopted this strategy to strengthen their position in the metal bonding adhesives market.

One of the most significant developments in the metal bonding adhesives market was the acquisition of Bostik Inc. (U.S.) by Arkema S.A. (U.S.) in February 2015. Another major development in the metal bonding adhesives market was the acquisition of Cytec Inc. (U.S.) by Solvay S.A. (Belgium) in December 2015. Acquisitions of U.S.-based adhesive producers by European chemical companies indicate market consolidation in the metal bonding adhesives market.

Major manufacturers such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France.), Solvay S.A., (Belgium), LORD Corporation (U.S.), DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Parson Adhesives, Inc. (U.S.) are profiled in this report. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches/developments, expansions, and acquisitions.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), and Arkema S.A. (France) are key players in the metal bonding adhesives market. These companies adopted the maximum number of growth strategies in the metal bonding adhesives market between 2011 and 2016.

A significant trend observed in the metal bonding adhesives market is the acquisition of U.S.-based metal bonding producers by European companies. In November 2016, Arkema S.A. (France) acquired Bostik Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition enabled Arkema to establish a strong foothold in the metal bonding adhesives market in North America.

H.B. Fuller (U.S.) is another major metal bonding adhesive producer that has strengthened its presence in the metal bonding adhesives market. The company acquired Tonsan Adhesive, Inc. (China) in June 2014. This acquisition enabled H.B. Fuller to establish its foothold in the high-growth engineering adhesives market in China. The company has a broad and diversified metal bonding adhesives portfolio. It is focused on the adoption of both, organic and inorganic growth strategies such as expansions and mergers & acquisitions to enhance its revenue and share in the metal bonding adhesives market.

