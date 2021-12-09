Tea Extracts Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

The global tea extracts market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9%. The market is projected to witness significant growth due to factors such as the increase in the consumption of functional foods, rise in health consciousness among consumers, and increasing adoption of tea due to the ill-effects from caffeine, thereby widening the scope of its applications. The increasing market potential, growing population, and growing demand for different types of tea extracts, as per health benefits, are factors that are projected to impact the growth of the tea extracts market.

By application, the food segment is projected to witness the highest growth in tea extracts market during the forecast period.

There has been an increasing adoption of botanical extracts, as functional or flavor ingredients, in the food industry. Ingredient manufacturers, such as ADM and Givaudan, have been innovating the application of tea flavors in food products, such as bakery and confectionery products, frozen desserts, and dairy products. Also, the familiarity of this flavor among consumers have been driving the demand for tea-based foods, and hence, the segment has been projected to grow at a comparatively higher growth rate during the forecast period.

By type, the green tea segment is projected to dominate the tea extracts market during the forecast period.

Green tea has already gained traction across the globe as a healthy alternative for caffeinated drinks. Its antioxidant property, complemented with its anti-inflammatory characteristics, has made tea extracts one of the most preferred beverages for consumers. An increase in the consumption of premium foods and increase in the popularity of functional foods also boost the opportunity for market. Innovative applications of green tea extract in cosmetics application has also expanded the growth opportunities in the market.

The increasing demand for tea extracts in Asia Pacific is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Though, a major producer of tea, consumption of tea-based RTD beverages and nutraceutical products are still in the nascent stages among Asian countries. Consumers, majorly favor tea as a hot beverage and not as a convenient product. Thus, the market for Asia Pacific in tea extract consumption is smaller compared to the North American and European markets. In addition, the market for tea extracts is fragmented in the Asia Pacific region, with multiple emerging and small-scale companies developing generic tea extracts in the Chinese market. The increase in FDI and increase in the living standards are going to make countries like China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand a promising opportunity for tea extracts market.

Key Market Players

Key players in this market include Archer Daniels Midland (US), Dupont (US), Kemin Industries (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Synthite Industries Ltd. (India), Synergy Flavors (US), Frutarom (US), Finlays (UK), A.Holliday & Co. (Canada), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Indena SPA (Italy), Futureceuticals (US), Amax Nutrasource Inc. (US), Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), Teawolf (US), Phyto Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India), Taiyo International (Japan), AVT Tea Sources Ltd. (India), Halssen & Lyon GMBH (Germany), and Harrisons Tea (India). Major players in this market are focusing on enhancing their presence through new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America and Europe. They also have their manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.