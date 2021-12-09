Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Profit Margin Study, Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiative, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR in the near future. Hyper converged infrastructure is an emerging market that is projected to reach more than $13.96 billion by 2024. Adoption of HCI technologies by small and medium enterprises business category is likely to build a potential market in the near future.

Hyper-converged infrastructure market is driven by rising demand from several applications in IT that boosts the IT operating costs along with competency in IT infrastructure. Increase in necessity for managing the network resources is likely to boost the market growth. However, low flexibility and policy restrictions are some of the major hindrances for market development. Storage and infrastructural limitations are likely to disengage the mainstream market activities.

Hyper converged infrastructure market is segmented as hypervisor comprising KVM, Hyper-V and VMware. Application category involves server virtualization, robo, virtual desktop infrastructure, data protection and cloud systems. Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) industry is geographically segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to hold a significant CAGR during the forecast period as the software industry is gaining a higher traction owing to rise in cloud deployments, virtual desktop infrastructure and server virtualization.

North America market is anticipated to show a higher growth during the forecast period owing to presence of software industry and key players. Network policies and infrastructural development gain a higher end hence the market growth is assured. Software development scenarios and product life-cycle cases are of great significance in U.S.

European market is gaining an upper hand thanks to the emergence of network technologies and software policies. Rapid growth of IT & telecom sector in this region is likely to contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) market are Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu Ltd, EMC Corporation, Maxta Inc, Scale Computing, Gridstore Inc and Pivot3 Inc.

