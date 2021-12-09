Miami Roofing Contractor MIBE Group Inc Promise to Offer Workmanship Warranty

Miami, USA, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — MIBE Group leading roof contractor in Miami has been replacing roofs for the residents of Miami since 1990. Their reputation is high-quality roof replacements, and that’s why they provide a 5 to 10 years warranty on workmanship.

Not every roofing contractors provide this type of warranty. Here is an overview of the warranty alternatives, what they protect, and how long they’ll last.

Two types of warranties secure the roof investment. These warranties come from the Roofing Contractor’s Workmanship Warranty and Roofing Manufacturer Warranty. It’s essential to know what everyone covers and how long the warranty will work.

Roofing Contractor’s Workmanship Warranty

Roofing contractor Miami offers a warranty on their workmanship. A workmanship warranty is in place to protect the client from any kind of careless or lazy work that results in requiring repairs or a complete roof replacement.

MIBE’s workmanship warranty covers anything related to the installation process. If the roofing materials fail due to incorrect installation, they are connected to repair the issue.

In reply to “How long do roofers guarantee their work?” a spoke person of MIBE Group stade “First, remember that if a workmanship warranty does not back a roofing contractor. It may put people at risk of defective systems that can cost an individual far more eventually. Asking about the safety measures roofing contractors offer. It often steps one in installing a new roof, including protecting the investment. We are ultimately planning to figure out the end product result and quality of work.”

He also added, “MIBE is renowned for great customer service and a good reputation for proper roof installation. Because of this, we offer a written workmanship warranty to our client.”

They offer a workmanship warranty on a range from 5 to 10 years. That depends on various factors, commercial, residential, metal, roofing shingles, etc.

If the roof begins to leak anytime, later on, MIBE’s client is aware of what the options are to have the issue dealt with. These warranties are in place to protect their roof investment, and hiring the right roofing contractor in Miami plays an even more significant role in protecting the roof investment.

Roofing Manufacturer Warranty

Manufacturers typically guarantee their roofing shingles and other roofing materials using a warranty on the particular type a homeowner chooses. While this can come in any duration, from 25- to 50-year protection, it just protects against roof failure due to manufacturing defects. Weather damage, like wind and hail damage, aren’t covered by warranties against defects in materials, nor are some other conditions that the manufacturer can’t manage. Many manufacturer warranties require homeowners to show proof that they maintained their roof correctly, as well.

It’s essential to note that roofing material and workmanship warranties overlap. However, this doesn’t always signify roofs are protected. That is why it’s necessary to continue continuous maintenance. To get a manufacturer’s warranty, most can protect the roof for 20 to 50 years.

MIBE Group has been known as a reputable roofing contractor in Miami. They always work with residents of Miami to offer the best warranty possible to cover the roof. They are so pleased and clear on their workmanship that they provide 5 to 10 years warranty. That’s why when residents of Miami work with MIBE, they’ll never have to bother about their roof again.

Media Contact

MIAMI ROOFING CONTRACTOR MIBE GROUP INC.

info@miamibestroofing.com

(786) 808-6212

16300 SW 137th Ave. Unit. 102, Miami FL 33177

https://miamibestroofing.com/