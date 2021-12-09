Polymer Coated Fabrics Market worth $20.1 billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Polymer Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polyvinyl, Polyurethane, Polyethylene), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awning, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating) – Global Forecast to 2024″, The polymer coated fabrics market is projected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% from USD 16.3 billion in 2019.

The rising safety measures in the transportation application and the stringent regulatory requirements for workers’ safety are expected to drive the polymer coated fabrics market, globally. In addition, APAC and South American countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, are emerging as rapidly growing industrial hubs that account for substantial growth potential for the polymer coated fabrics market.

Polyvinyl was the largest polymer type segment in the polymer coated fabrics market in 2018.

Polyvinyl was the largest type segment in the polymer coated fabrics market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that PVC is the most used coating for architectural fabrics due to the reduced cost, easy weldability, and the range of colors available. Additionally, it can be easily painted or printed.

Transportation was the largest application segment of the polymer coated fabrics market.

Transportation is estimated to be the largest application of coated fabrics during the forecast period. Polymer coated fabrics are being used in transportation applications due to various reasons. They are rot-proof, dirt & oil-repellent, mildew resistant, water-resistant, and UV resistant. They improve material durability and are weather & corrosion resistant. The usage of polymer coated fabrics contributes to the reduction in the weight of vehicles, which leads to low emissions of CO2. They also provide improvements in passenger safety and superior comfort in seating. High demand for coated fabrics in seating upholstery, truck covers, airbags, and seatbelt is expected to drive the market in the transportation application during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for polymer coated fabrics during the forecast period.

The APAC region led the polymer coated fabrics market in 2018, in terms of value. Growth in the region is backed by massive industrial growth and rapid urbanization in key countries such as China and India. The increasing demand from the transportation, protective clothing, and industrial applications is driving the polymer coated fabrics market in APAC. The major countries driving the polymer coated fabrics market in APAC are China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The key market players profiled in the report include Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US).

