MRHB DeFi Passes Hacken Security Audit with Flying Colors – ZERO issues

Tallin, Estonia, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — MRHB DeFi has announced that Hacken , a leading blockchain cybersecurity consulting company, has conducted a Smart Contract Code Review and Security Analysis on the MRHB DeFi BSC-20 token, passing it with flying colors.

According to the assessment, Hacken security engineers found “no issues” and that MRHB DeFi’s Smart Contracts are “well-secured”.

In summary what was performed included an analysis of code functionality, manual audits, and automated checks with Mythril and Slither. All issues found during automated analysis were manually reviewed, and important vulnerabilities are normally presented in the Audit overview section with zero noticeable issues.

For details of the audit please check out: https://hacken.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/MRHBDefi_02122021SCAudit_Report.pdf

In light of the news, the MRHB team was quick to thank its community for its ongoing support of the project, and reaffirmed its vision for an ethical, inclusive and simple ecosystem platform that offers decentralized finance solutions for all!

About MRHB DeFi

​​ MRHB DeFi (pronounced ‘Marhaba’) is a halal, decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem platform designed to bring ethics and inclusion to the DeFi space. Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Islamic Finance into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings that are also ESG compliant.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, faith-compliant investing, finance and include seasoned institutional veterans of industry.

The public sale offering will be in December 2021. Register your interest and read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here .

