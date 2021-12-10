Global Plant Phenotyping Market Industry Leaders

Chicago, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The plant phenotyping market is estimated to be USD 158.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 268.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.14%. The market growth is driven by factors such as the growing demand for sustainable crop production using improved crop varieties and significant advancements in imaging sensors.

On the basis of services, measurement acquisition & data analysis are gaining strong demand from research institutions, academia, and few industry players. These services are preferred in the case of field-based phenotyping as the measurement of hundreds of plants is required to be taken.

The plant phenotyping market is at its nascent stage, implemented only by some players; however, the ongoing research projects on identifying high-yielding varieties without the support of genetically modified (GM) technology can lead to strong market development in the coming years. This growth in the number of research projects can be attributed to the rising demand for novel traits to support and accelerate progress in plant breeding.

The equipment segment accounted for the largest share among all products in 2018. The large share of this segment is due to the high demand from plant breeders for equipment such as conveyor systems and drones that find major application in the assessment of different plant characteristics, morphology, and physiology. Also, manufacturers in the plant phenotyping market offer a wide range of equipment for use in laboratories, greenhouses, and fields.

The European region is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018 due to the strong presence of players such as LemnaTec (Germany), CropDesign – BASF SE (Germany), Heinz Walz (Germany), KeyGene (Netherlands), and Rothamsted Research (UK), which provide quality services to meet the research requirements of plant breeders. Moreover, increasing collaborations among companies and research institutions in the form of plant phenotyping initiatives, programs, networks, and consortiums have helped the region to remain competitive in the plant phenotyping market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of key companies such as LemnaTec (Germany), Delta-T Devices (UK), CropDesign – BASF SE (Germany), Heinz Walz (Germany), Phenospex (Netherlands), WPS (Netherlands), Photon Systems Instruments (Czech Republic), Qubit Systems (Canada), KeyGene (Netherlands), Rothamsted Research (UK), The Vienna Biocenter Core Facilities (Austria), and Phenomix (France).

