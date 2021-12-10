Aerosol Propellants Market Is Poised To Grow With CAGR Of More Than 7.5% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Aerosol Propellants Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Key Aerosol Propellants Market Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact MR Project’s sales of Aerosol Propellants Market continue rising at great pace driven by application across diverse industries.

The report presents refined Aerosol Propellants Market sales outlook, predicting revenue generated through 2031 to total US$ Aerosol Propellants Market MN/ Bn by 2031.

Segments will remain top-selling in terms of (criteria for segmentation), with demand surpassing US$ Aerosol Propellants Market / Bn by 2031.

Chemicals and materials production in the U.S. will accelerate at a steady pace, creating scope for expansion of Aerosol Propellants Market . Sales in the U.S. is expected to top US$ Aerosol Propellants Market MN/Bn.

Post COVID-19 recovery will reinstate Aerosol Propellants Market demand in Japan and South Korea to the pre-pandemic status.

What is Driving Demand for Aerosol Propellants?

Aerosol propellants are gas compressed and stored in form of liquid in an aerosol cans. The use of the aerosol-based product in pharmaceutical and personal care products will drive the demand for aerosol propellants.

Skincare products have seen a huge upsurge in the last decade, and the use of these propellants has increased in skincare products. With rising number of old-age population and advancing interest towards maintaining personal hygiene is expected to boost demand for skincare product during the forecast period.

Amongst these skincare products, the deodorants segment is expected to grow with impressive growth rate during 2021-2031. Personal care product segment hold lion share in aerosol propellants market, which accounts more than 35% and is expected to continue its dominance.

Furthermore, use of these propellants is also experiencing increasing demand from paint and coating industry. Growing popularity of these paint cans in automotive, construction and home décor to further facilitate numerous market opportunities for aerosol propellants in years to come.

The food & beverage industry has seen an increase in the use of these propellants, food products use carbon dioxide & nitrous oxide-based propellants. This increase in demand is backed by the fact that, aerosol cans made from aluminum or steel prevents food from leakage.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Aerosol Propellants?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the aerosol propellants include AkzoNobel N.V., Aeropres Corporation, Aztec Aerosols Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S.A, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Gas LLC, Harp International Ltd., Repsol S.A, The Chemours Company and other prominent players.

The Market of aerosol propellants is evenly fermented. Manufacturers are spending on products to make less volatile organic compounds. Manufacturers are also investing to make these propellants eco-friendly.

Key Segments

· By Type

Hydrocarbons DME & Ethyl Methyl Ether Fluorocarbons Nitrous Oxide & Carbon Dioxide Others



· By Application

Households Personal Care Medical Automotive & Industrial Paints & Coating Others



· By Distribution Channel

Online Channel E-commerce website Company Owned Website Offline Channel Department Store Specialty Store Retail Store Others



· By Region

North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Spain UK Italy BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia & Oceania India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Australia New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

