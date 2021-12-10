Aerosol Propellants Market Is Poised To Grow With CAGR Of More Than 7.5% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Aerosol Propellants Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Key Aerosol Propellants Market Survey Highlights and Projections

  • Fact MR Project’s sales of Aerosol Propellants Market   continue rising at great pace driven by application across diverse industries.
  • The report presents refined Aerosol Propellants Market   sales outlook, predicting revenue generated through 2031 to total US$ Aerosol Propellants Market   MN/ Bn by 2031.
  • Segments will remain top-selling in terms of (criteria for segmentation), with demand surpassing US$ Aerosol Propellants Market   / Bn by 2031.
  • Chemicals and materials production in the U.S. will accelerate at a steady pace, creating scope for expansion of Aerosol Propellants Market   . Sales in the U.S. is expected to top US$  Aerosol Propellants Market   MN/Bn.
  • Post COVID-19 recovery will reinstate Aerosol Propellants Market   demand in Japan and South Korea to the pre-pandemic status.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  •     Aerosol Propellants Market   Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Aerosol Propellants Market   to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.
  •     Aerosol Propellants Market   Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.
  •     Aerosol Propellants Market   Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.
  •     Aerosol Propellants Market   Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.
  •     Aerosol Propellants Market   manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Vulcanization Accelerators: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Aerosol Propellants Market sales.

What is Driving Demand for Aerosol Propellants?

Aerosol propellants are gas compressed and stored in form of liquid in an aerosol cans. The use of the aerosol-based product in pharmaceutical and personal care products will drive the demand for aerosol propellants.

Skincare products have seen a huge upsurge in the last decade, and the use of these propellants has increased in skincare products. With rising number of old-age population and advancing interest towards maintaining personal hygiene is expected to boost demand for skincare product during the forecast period.

Amongst these skincare products, the deodorants segment is expected to grow with impressive growth rate during 2021-2031. Personal care product segment hold lion share in aerosol propellants market, which accounts more than 35% and is expected to continue its dominance.

Furthermore, use of these propellants is also experiencing increasing demand from paint and coating industry. Growing popularity of these paint cans in automotive, construction and home décor to further facilitate numerous market opportunities for aerosol propellants in years to come.

The food & beverage industry has seen an increase in the use of these propellants, food products use carbon dioxide & nitrous oxide-based propellants. This increase in demand is backed by the fact that, aerosol cans made from aluminum or steel prevents food from leakage.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Aerosol Propellants?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the aerosol propellants include AkzoNobel N.V., Aeropres Corporation, Aztec Aerosols Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S.A, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Gas LLC, Harp International Ltd., Repsol S.A, The Chemours Company and other prominent players.

The Market of aerosol propellants is evenly fermented. Manufacturers are spending on products to make less volatile organic compounds. Manufacturers are also investing to make these propellants eco-friendly.

Key Segments

·       By Type

    • Hydrocarbons
    • DME & Ethyl Methyl Ether
    • Fluorocarbons
    • Nitrous Oxide & Carbon Dioxide
    • Others

·       By Application

    • Households
    • Personal Care
    • Medical
    • Automotive & Industrial
    • Paints & Coating
    • Others

·       By Distribution Channel

    • Online Channel
      • E-commerce website
      • Company Owned Website
      • Offline Channel
      • Department Store
      • Specialty Store
      • Retail Store
      • Others

·       By Region

    • North America
      • US
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
    •  Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • Spain
      • UK
      • Italy
      • BENELUX
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China
      • Japan
      • South Korea
    • South Asia & Oceania
      • India
      • Thailand
      • Malaysia
      • Indonesia
      • Australia
      • New Zealand
      • Rest of South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • South Africa
      • Turkey
      • Rest of Middle East and Africa

 Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements. 

