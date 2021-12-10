Dental Equipments Market worth $8.9 billion – Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report “Dental Equipments Market by Product (Dental Imaging Equipment (Panoramic, Sensor, Camera), Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dental Chairs, CAD/CAM, Handpieces, Dental Units, Casting Machines) & End User ( Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Dental Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market in 2020

Based on products, the dental equipment market is broadly segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. The therapeutic dental equipment segment is categorized into dental operatory & treatment center equipment, general equipment, and dental lasers. The diagnostic dental equipment segment includes extraoral imaging systems, intraoral imaging systems, and dental imaging software. In 2020, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market. The dental equipment market has been growing steadily throughout the years due to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of dental disorders and diseases.

Dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market in 2020.

Based on the end user, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, dental hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The large market share is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021–2026.

Geographically, the dental equipments market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The growth in developed markets across Europe and North America is mostly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental diseases. Emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America are expected to see the highest growth rates, mainly due to rising dental tourism, less-stringent regulations, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

The prominent players in this dental equipments market include DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

(US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AMD LASERS (US), Aseptico (US), and BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US), among others.

