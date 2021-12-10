Men Segment in Sports Footwear Market is Expected to Generate Significant Revenues, Recording a Value of Over US$ 9,000 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Footwear market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sports Footwear

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Footwear. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Footwear Market across various industries and regions.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sports Footwear Market.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Running

Training & Gym

Basketball

Football

Soccer

Baseball

Golf

Tennis

Cricket

Other Shoe Types End Use Men

Women

Children

Unisex Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report).

The global sports footwear market is expected to register moderate growth attributed to increasing demand in the sports and fitness industry. Demand for the smart sports shoes is further expected to rev up among the diabetic patients. However, adverse effects of the radiation generated through the wearable technologies is likely to inhibit growth of the global market. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global sports footwear market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global sports footwear market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Sports footwear manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sporting goods & accessories industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global sports footwear market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global sports footwear market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the sports footwear market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – sports footwear. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global sports footwear market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of sports footwear. With continuous evolution of the sporting goods & accessories industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for sports footwear manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global sports footwear market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global sports footwear market has been categorized on the basis of product type, end use, sales channel, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

Tracking & Gym to Represent a Dominant Segment

As people are becoming more conscious about their fitness, demand for the sport footwear is likely to increase in the fitness industry. Tracking & gym sport footwear products are likely to sell more than the other sport footwear globally. Currently, the tracking & gym product type segment is projected to represent more than US$ 6,000 Mn by 2022-end.

By end users, the men segment is projected to represent relatively high growth in terms of revenue, recording more than US$ 9,000 Mn by 2017-end. Sales of the sports footwear products will continue to witness significant growth through the modern trade channel. The modern trade sales channel segment is projected to account for more than US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of sports footwear are Adidas AG, Nike, Inc, Puma SE, Under Armour, New Balance, Skechers USA, Brooks, Asics, Fila Korea, and Yonex.

