Wood Glue Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2021-2031

Wood Glue Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 4%

According to latest research by Fact.MR, wood glue market is set to witness high growth during 2021-2031. Demand for wood glue will witness huge growth in coming forecasted period (2021 – 2031). Globally growing engineered wood based panel production triggering the wood glue market.

The global Wood Glue Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Wood Glue Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Wood Glue Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Wood Glue Market across various industries.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wood Glue?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of wood glue include

  • HB Fuller
  • Henkel AG & Co.
  • KGaA
  • Bostik SA
  • 3M
  • ika AG
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd
  • Jubilant Industries
  • BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V.
  • Amar Décor
  • Anabond Limited
  • Ashland Inc.
  • Asian Paints Limited
  • Astra Chemtech Private Limited
  • Berger Paints
  • Bluecoat Pvt. Ltd.
  • H.B. Fuller.

Regional analysis for Wood Glue Market includes:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Segments

Based on Product Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Urea-formaldehyde (UF)
  • Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)
  • Phenol-formaldehyde (PF)
  • Isocyanates
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)
  • Soy-based
  • Others

Based on Application Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Flooring
  • Furniture
  • Doors & windows
  • Housing components
  • Others

Based on Substrate Outlook, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Solid wood
  • Oriented strand board (OSB)
  • Plywood
  • Particleboard (PB)
  • Medium-density fiberboard (MDF)
  • High-density fiberboard (HDF)
  • Others

Based on Resin Type, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Based on Technology Type, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • Solvent-based
  • Water-based
  • Other Technologies

Based on Region, Wood Glue Market is segmented into:

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

After reading the Wood Glue Market report, readers can:

  • Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global.
  • Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Wood Glue Market revenue.
  • Study the growth outlook of the global Wood Glue Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
  • Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Wood Glue Market growth.
  • Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Wood Glue Market player.

Wood Glue Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

