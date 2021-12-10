1-Decene Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2025

elton, Calif., USA, Dec 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global 1-decene market is expected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2025. 1-decene is also termed as “Decylene” or “1-n-Decene”. It is a colorless watery liquid with molecular formula C10H20 and pleasant odor. It is an alkene that floats on water and acts as a metabolite. It has one double bond. It is the only isomer of industrial importance. The 1-decene market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the 1-decene market are the high production of poly alpha olefins, growing concern regarding the environment in automotive industries, and rise in demand for synthetic lubricants. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The 1-decene industry is segmented based on grade, derivative, application, and region.

Synthetic and bio-based are the grades that could be explored in 1-decene in the forecast period. Synthetic-based grades sector accounted for the substantial market share of 1-decene and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come.

Based on derivative, Oxo alcohols, polyalphaolefins (PAO), gasoline engines, diesel engines, and others could classify 1-decene in the forecast period. The polyalphaolefins sector accounted for the substantial market share of 1-decene and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be increasing technological enhancements in product and product offerings, the growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific, growing disposable standards, and flexible government taxation policies.

The market could be categorized based on applications like surfactants, synthetic lubricants, polyethylene, plasticizers, and the others that could be explored in the forecast period. The surfactants sector accounted for the significant market share of 1-decene and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of 1-decene and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the rising production of synthetic lubricant and PAO, easy availability of raw materials, and the growing demand for polyethylene in developing countries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of 1-decene in this region.

Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of the 1-decene market are ExxonMobil, Shell Chemicals, SASOL, Chevron Phillips, Qatar Chemicals, and INEOS. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

