Mycoplasma Testing Market worth $1,095 million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune , India , 2021-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents), Technique (NAT, ELISA, Staining), Application (Cell Line, End of Production Testing), End User (Biopharmaceutical, Cell Banks, CROs), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mycoplasma Testing Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 689 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Mycoplasma Testing Market”

111 – Tables

37 – Figures

154 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136509856

The global mycoplasma testing markets growth is driven by factors such as the growing concerns over cell culture contamination, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising pharmaceutical R & D activities and investments.

The assays, kits, & reagents products segment accounted for the largest share of the mycoplasma testing market, by product & service segment, in 2019

The mycoplasma testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services based on product & service. In 2019, the assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for this markets largest share. The frequent purchase of these consumables compared to instruments and the increasing use of kit-based techniques for mycoplasma testing are the essential factors driving this market segments growth.

Cell line testing segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, and end-of-production cell testing. In 2019, the cell line testing segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies drive this market segments growth.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: –https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=136509856

North America is the largest regional market for mycoplasma testing market

The global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global mycoplasma testing market. The large share can be attributed primarily to the growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, the high adoption rate of novel technologies, and the large number of life science research studies conducted in this region.

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), American Type Culture Collection (US), Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd. (Israel), Creative Bioarray (US), Mycoplasma Experience (UK), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), Agilent Technologies (US), Biotools B & M Labs, S.A. (Spain), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), GenBio (Canada), Minerva Biolabs GmbH (Germany), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Savyon Diagnostics (Israel), Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc. (US), Clongen Laboratories, LLC (US), and ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (Canada).

Browse Related Reports:

Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Amplification, (Real Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), Product (Instrument, Reagent & Kits, Software) & End User (Blood Bank, Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blood-screening-market-267747042.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-703.html