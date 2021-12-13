Isopropanol Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 2.1% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Isopropanol Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Isopropanol to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Isopropanol. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Isopropanol Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Isopropanol market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Isopropanol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Isopropanol Market.

Isopropanol Market: Taxonomy and Segmentation Analysis

This report offers a scrutinized analysis on the market for isopropanol based on a segmentation analysis.

Isopropanol market is divided into five key segments, namely, primary function, applications, manufacturing process, grade type, and region.

A detailed analysis has been offered on these segments, encompassing market estimates and forecasts based on a country as well as regional level.

Segmentation analysis offered is beneficial for the report readers to understand probable opportunities as well as potential markets for isopropanol.

A taxonomy table provided in the report systematically demonstrates all the market segments.

Isopropanol Market Scope Of The Report

Isopropanol has gained a significant industrial imperativeness as a solvent, on account of its compatibility with most of the water-based solvents.

This property of isopropanol has further augmented its demand in the cosmetic industry, driven by growing use of personal care products and cosmetics.

Virucidal, bactericidal, fungicidal, and anti-microbial properties of isopropanol are being leveraged in sterilizing and disinfecting surfaces in hospitals, food processing equipment, and household dwellings.

Isopropanol is also sought-after as a cleaning agent for electronic components, particularly in semiconductor industry where consumption of semiconductor-grade isopropanol remains substantial.

As isopropanol producing giants have witnessed maturity in terms of market reach and development strategies, innovations in production methods and technologies have witnessed a declined scope over the recent past.

However, leading stakeholders are employing alternative production methods and focusing on capacity extension to remain at the market’s forefront.

Propylene and crude oil price fluctuations are likely to confine growth of the isopropanol market in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Assessment on Isopropanol Market

Fact.MR has recently developed a new research analysis on the isopropanol market, which exerts accurate forecasts on the market for the period between 2018 and 2027.

This report is an explicit source of information, which imparts data on recent market dynamics, latest industry trends, potent markets, technology advancements & developments, and product innovation, along with an all-inclusive regional market coverage.

Comprehensive study on the isopropanol market is issued in the report, to help clients in attaining a competitive edge by attracting potential customers.

This report further aids to better understand the market’s landscape, and propounds evaluations on the market’s competition intensity attractiveness.

Intelligence engulfed in the report can be leveraged by the strategists to make fact-based business decisions.

Isopropanol Market: Isopropanol Consumption in APEJ Remains Vigorous

Isopropanol market continues to remain vigorous in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), with the study projecting over US$ 1,600 Mn worth of isopropanol consumption by 2028-end. Majority share of the isopropanol market in APEJ will remain accounted by China, however consumption rate is expected to be relatively higher in India and ASEAN countries through 2028. Preeminence of the pharmaceutical sector on APEJ’s isopropanol market will prevail. Support of the progressive FMCG sector to the market growth in the region will also remain significant.

Europe has prevailed as a dominant marketplace for isopropanol in the recent past. However, accusations on major stakeholders such as AAE, the Belgian chemical group, and relevant supply chain participants, such as Anex Customs, and Danmar Logistics, export of chemicals used in sarin nerve gas production, have posed a negative impact on the region’s chemicals market, as isopropanol is no exception. Nevertheless, promising future of the construction sector, which involves robust consumption of paints and coatings agents, will offset these impacts while driving demand for the compound as an essential prerequisite solvent. According to the study, Europe will follow APEJ in the isopropanol market, in terms of value and volume.

Application of Isopropanol as Biofuel to Emerge as a Key Trend

An emerging trend being witnessed in the isopropanol market is its surging use as a biofuel. Recent analyses made to devise engineered synthetic pathways for producing isopropanol from microbes have meant that significant potential lies for isopropanol’s utilization as a biofuel for replacing gasoline. Moreover, manufacturing isopropanol using lignocellulosic waste represents a remunerative avenue for economically-feasible production of the compound. With the rise in era of green chemicals, which promotes adoption of bio-based chemicals, biological production methods of isopropanol will be sought-after in the upcoming years, thereby impacting the market growth.

Shifting preference for light-feed petrochemicals in developed markets have led to the shortage in supply of isopropanol, with demand surging without leaps and bounds, which in turn has resulted in significant price hike of the compound. This, coupled with prevailing uncertainties in cost of propylene, has advocated isopropanol manufacturers to employ acetone-based production method. Fundamental benefits associated with the method, such as facilitated production of electronic- and pharma-grade isopropanol, will pave new avenues for the market in the forthcoming years.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Isopropanol Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Isopropanol market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

Isopropanol Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

Isopropanol Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

Isopropanol Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

Isopropanol Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

Post COVID consumer spending on Isopropanol: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Isopropanol sales.

More Valuable Insights on Isopropanol Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Isopropanol, Sales and Demand of Isopropanol, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

