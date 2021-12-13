Fire Alarm Battery Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2021-2031

The global Fire Alarm Battery Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Fire Alarm Battery Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Fire Alarm Battery Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Fire Alarm Battery Market across various industries.

Smart Battery Solutions for Emerging Smart Technology Trend

On account of increasing adoption of smart technology, adoption of sensor dependent devices has increased significantly. New building constructions follow the smart home trend and are highly equipped with sensor technology which detects fire, smoke, water leakage, light intensity, and many others safety-sensitive entities. Different types of sensors, in particular, fire and gas detectors are available at lower cost making the smoke and fire detectors cost-effective. Manufacturers have aligned their production to this emerging ‘Smart’ trend, and have introduced fire alarms that can be easily converged in IoT and AI-based applications.

Recently, Roost has introduced a smart battery solution for several AI operated smart products. The fire alarm battery lasts for 3-5 years and can establish a wireless connection to a house Wi-Fi network. Additionally, it delivers notifications on mobile phones when residents are away from home. Another smart introduction is by First Alert. It has launched Onelink Safe & Sound smoke detectors for smart houses. These detectors provide three-in-one solutions in terms of smoke and carbon monoxide detection, Alexa voice command recognition, and utilization as ceiling-mounted speakers.

Rising Awareness of Residential Security Systems to Increase Adoption

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in the United States, approximately 17% housing infrastructure where people sleep are devoid of fire alarms. The units that are installed with fire alarms, 46% of them lack fully functional and essential fire alarm system. NFPA had initiated an initiative “change your clock, change your battery” to spread awareness about maintaining the functional fire alarms in the housing facilities.

In addition to such awareness initiatives, government organizations are identifying old building constructions that lack fire alarm system. As consumers are becoming aware of the safety issues, adoption of fire alarm system has increased in commercial as well as residential sectors.

The demand for smart batteries is set to rise in the near future and their long-lasting feature will contribute to the steady growth of the fire alarm battery market. Further, innovation of new battery materials apart from lithium can introduce new segments and manufacturers in the market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

