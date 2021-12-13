Pallet Tines Market to register steady growth during 2021-2031

The global Pallet Tines Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Pallet Tines Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Pallet Tines Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Pallet Tines Market across various industries.

Global Pallet Tines Market: Product Innovations

Manufacturers are consistently implementing innovations in material handling equipments to increase efficacy, fuel-efficiency, and productivity. Further, developments in material science has introduced stronger and durable materials in the manufacturing of pallet tines.

Bobcat, a part of Doosan Group, is a leading supplier of farm and construction equipment. Bobcat has recently introduced a new Bobcat® pallet fork frame ideal for handling all size of materials with better operator visibility, and easier entry and exit of the vehicle.

John Deere, a brand name of Deere & Company, is a leading supplier of agricultural, forestry and construction equipment. John Deere has introduced a modified and more durable Worksite Pro pallet forks for John Deere Skid Steers, Compact Tractor Loader, Compact Wheel Loaders, and other competitive models. The redesigned forklift has angled side corners, more durable material, easier attachment and cleaning features. In addition, the pallet forks are backed by parts warranty and service coverage.

New manufacturers are emerging in the market who provide premium quality of forklifts and attachments. With the introduction of these products, new manufacturers are entering the global market.

SumoSafe Global, is a new company that has offices in the UK, the US, Australia, and Canada. This company has introduced new impressive range of forklifts with safety and load protection features. Along with other multiple advances, the new forklift mast has indicator system that avoids accidental damage to the pallet

Development of Smart Material Handling Systems to Boost Market Growth

Industrial Automation is set to revolutionize the operational efficiency and, in turn, encourage implementation of smart technologies. Automation solutions for material handling systems include different kinds of vehicles devoted for storage & retrieval, pick and place, conveyance or guiding. These functions are manifested with the help of pallet tines attachments. Further, technological developments are underway to improve the existing autonomous material handling systems.

At Rochester Institute of Technology, a team of engineers are engaged in research activities to improve existing autonomous material handling technology. Handling vehicles such as trucks, tractors, and forklifts are designed to efficiently communicate and enhance warehouse productivity and safety. The project has been supported by Toyota Material Handling North America with the grant of US$ 499,785.

Rising implementation of industrial automation has increased adoption of smart material handling systems which can, in turn, increase the demand for different pallet tines or forks in the near future.

In conclusion, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the past, present as well as upcoming trends of the industry that significantly influence growth of the global pallet tines market.

