Increasing investment in the infrastructure sector of the Asia Pacific region

Increased infrastructure spending in China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific asphalt additives market. The increase in government expenditure on infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing construction of roads and other public infrastructure development projects for improved transportation and enhanced connectivity between important economic centers in these countries.

The Indian government increased its expenditure for the construction of roads and bridges. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the Indian government. In the Union Budget 2020-21, the Indian government announced USD 13.14 billion for road and highways construction. Public-private partnerships and foreign investments in road pavement applications are major trends being observed in the economies of the Asia Pacific region, which are expected to drive the road construction market for the next 10 years.

Since asphalt additives are used in road pavements, an increase in infrastructure development and road construction projects in the Asia Pacific region are expected to contribute to the growth of the asphalt additives market during the forecast period.

The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.

Nouryon (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kraton Corporation (US), Ingevity Corporation(US), and BASF SE (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the asphalt additive market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansions, new product developments, acquisitions, and collaborations to enhance their position in the market.

