Organic Dyes and Pigments Market 2021 Industry Trends, Analysis, Growth Factors, Future Prospects and Forecast by 2031

Organic dyes and pigments are used as colorant across industries. Growing awareness about the environment has led manufacturers to direct their investment towards organic dyes and pigments. As utilizing inorganic dyes have led to harmful environmental impact and water pollution, manufacturers across industries prefer spending on organic dyes and pigments.

The Organic Dyes and Pigments Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: – Huntsman, Dyenamo, Nippon Kayaku, Heubach GmbH, Apollo Colors Incorporated, Atul Limited, DIC Corporation, Saraf Group, Sudarshan Chemical, Taoka Chemical, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Company Limited, Yorkshire Group and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Company Limited.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, global dyes and pigment market is segmented as:

Azo pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

Other Organic Pigments

Based on application, global organic dyes and pigments market is segmented as:

Textiles

Printing Inks

Plastics

Paint & Coatings

Others

Based on region, the global organic dyes and pigments market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan)

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

