Flourishing Grounds: Ceresana analyzes the European market for plastic pipes

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — The construction industry is prospering in many European agglomerations. Manufacturers of plastic pipes are also benefiting from government economic stimulus programs to overcome the Corona crisis and the expansion of infrastructure. Regionally, however, the development varies greatly: while building materials are becoming scarce and expensive in parts of Germany and Poland, for example, the construction industry in Spain is still far from its former record levels. The current new edition of the report on the European market for plastic pipes provides an assessment and quantification for the first years after the pandemic.

Cable Protection for High-speed Internet

Home office and online retailing are accelerating digitization; large sums are being invested in the expansion of fiber optic networks. Protective plastic pipes are being installed to shield valuable broadband cables from harmful environmental influences. Market researchers at Ceresana predict that cable protection pipes will be the fastest-growing application area for pipes in the coming years.

Plastic Pipes Save Water

Climate change is also influencing the market for pipes: long periods of drought, which are also becoming more frequent in Europe, are a challenge for agriculture. Efficient irrigation systems with sensor technology and easy-to-maintain plastic pipes can at least reduce crop losses. According to Ceresana’s analysis, the increase in extreme weather phenomena will increase demand for plastic pipes for irrigating agricultural land in Europe by around 1.9% per year.

Polyethylene Instead of Steel or Concrete

For many applications, plastic is now a real alternative to pipes made of other materials. Comparatively inexpensive but robust pipes made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are used primarily for wastewater and cable protection. Polypropylene and polyethylene-based pipes are increasingly competing with PVC pipes for drinking water supply. In industrial applications and gas supply, pipes made of polypropylene and polyethylene already have large market shares.

Current Market Data on Plastic Pipes

Chapter 1 provides an overview of the European market for plastic pipes – including forecasts up to 2030. Key figures are given for revenues and demand, broken down by product types and applications.

In Chapter 2 specific market data are given for 30 European countries: In addition to revenues, import and export, production and demand volumes are also shown. The data on production and demand are broken down into the plastic types polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other plastics. In addition, the demand for each country is divided into the individual application areas: Sewage, Potable Water, Cable Protection, Gas, Agriculture, Industry, and Other.

Chapter 3 offers company profiles of the most important plastic pipe producers, clearly arranged by contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites and brief profile. Detailed profiles are provided by 77 manufacturers.

