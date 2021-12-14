Anthony Naccarato Recognized As a Most Admired CEO by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Posted on 2021-12-14 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Philadelphia Business Journal announced that it has named Anthony Naccarato, President of O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers to the Most Admired CEO of the Year class of 2021. The honorees will be recognized at a live event this week at the Crystal Tea Room and a special publication on December 10th.

The best leaders rise to a challenge, and the past year and a half presented many as the world navigated the Covid-19 pandemic. Top level executives around the globe were tasked with not only keeping their businesses going, but also ensuring the safety of their employees.

The Philadelphia Business Journal is proud to recognize some of the region’s top executives as our 2021 Most Admired CEOs. Each have demonstrated the skills, agility and ingenuity required to lead their companies through the most difficult of times. We received nearly 100 nominations from the public this year and selected 28 honorees from that group.

Representing the commercial real estate, engineering, information technology, health care, life sciences, and legal industries, along with many other sectors of business, each of these Philadelphia-area chief executives has shown grit and resilience in navigating the pandemic over the last year.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers

O’Donnell & Naccarato is a consulting structural engineering firm with offices in Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey, and Indiana. The firm specializes in structural engineering, structural design, garage design and restoration as well as facade inspection and restoration across a wide array of markets including Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences and Residential.

About Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia Business Journal is the premier media solutions platform for companies strategically targeting business decision makers. The media products provide comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective publishing daily stories on its website, social networks and weekly edition available in print and online. The Philadelphia Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals (ACBJ) that delivers a total business audience of over 10 million people via our websites and publications and nearly 1,000 annual industry leading events. ACBJ owns 44 business publications across the country that offers exclusive, in-depth business coverage. In addition, ACBJ owns and operates AmericanInno, BizWomen, BizEquity and Hemmings. ACBJ is a unit of Advance Publications, Inc.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution