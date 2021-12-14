Supply begins for Lightweight and Flexible Thermal Insulated Bags and Thermal Insulated Carton Liner

Adelaide, Australia, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Thermal Ice has recently started supplying quality thermal insulated bags and carton liners Australia wide. Thermal Ice manufactures and supplies, innovative temperature-controlled products for cold chain packaging and shipping of temperature sensitive products.

Thermal-Insulated-Bags-Carton-Liners from Thermal Ice are reusable, lightweight, flexible, and 100% recyclable. At the same time, while shipping temperature sensitive products, our thermal insulated bags and carton liners along with the use of frozen gel ice packs will ensure that your temperature sensitive products will reach your customers in the desired state.

Our products are great and a must for companies who deliver temperature-sensitive products. Whether you are an online meal delivery company, pharmaceutical company, or deliver perishable food items like seafood, meat, dairy or fruits. These thermal insulated bags and carton liners will help maintain the packaging temperature and protect your perishables and other valuable products from temperature fluctuations during transportation.

For any business, shipping their products in the proper condition is very important and Thermal Ice can assure appropriate shipping of your temperature sensitive products. Apart from being lightweight and reusable, these thermal insulation bags and box liners are also economical and have excellent insulation properties.

Thermal Ice is highly environmentally conscious and makes sure that any of it’s products manufactured or supplied are non-hazardous and recyclable. We pride ourselves on our commitment to quality and customer service and are certified under a Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015.

For more information regarding the product specifications and other information regarding pricing and placing orders, you can contact us on our Toll-Free Phone1800 898 258or email us at enquiries@thermalice.com.au. Thermal Ice will deliver your order in a timely and efficient manner Australia wide.

About the author: Thermal Ice is an Australian Registered Company established in the year 2000. They are industry experts in their field. With an experience of over 20 years and above, Thermal Ice has been known for providing environmentally friendly, innovative, and quality temperature-controlled products for cold chain packaging and shipping, logistics, health, medical, pharmaceutical, sporting, and recreational industries all around Australia. After meticulous research and development methodologies, their products are manufactured using the highest quality materials, practices, and systems. Their goal is to partner with their customers by fostering positive relationships and supplying quality conforming products. Visit their website at www.thermalice.com.aufor more details!