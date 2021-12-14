Maitri Motors Leading Electric Scooter Dealers in thane

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — After Successfully Exploring The Market For More Than 20 Years In Information Technology And Insurance, Maitri Motors Is Now Venturing With India’s Leading Brand Of Electric Scooter PURE EV For Sales And Distribution Network In Electric Scooters Spaces.

The New Product Range, Which Is Both Technically And Economically Revolutionary, Makes Us Pleased To Partner With An Indian Company And Boosts Support For The Make In India Campaign.

Maitri Motors Is A ‘Pure’ Electric Two-Wheeler Scooter Authorized Dealer In Thane.

In This Category, We Offer Four Models To Choose From.

Epluto7G

Epluto

Entrance Neo

Entrance+

Benefits of Buying an Electric Two wheeler scooter:

120Km range in a single charge

30paise per km cost*

Low maintenance

No noise and air pollution

EPluto 7G Specifications:

Pure EV EPluto 7G is a high-speed electric vehicle scooter powered by a BLDC motor with a nominal power of 1.5kW and a peak power of 2.2kW. The battery pack for the electric scooter is a 60V 2.5kWh portable battery arrangement. The Pure EV EPluto 7G electric scooter boasted a claimed range of 90 to 120 kilometers on a single charge. It takes 4 hours to fully charge the 2.5kWh portable battery pack. The EPluto 7G is a high-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour and a 0 to 40 kilometers per hour time of just 5 seconds. The electric scooter has 10-inch alloy wheels with telescopic forks in the front and mono-shock in the back that are suspended by telescopic forks. The company that manufactures. The high-speed EV scooter has a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, as well as a regenerative braking mechanism for improved safety

Round shape LED headlamp configuration, an LED taillight, long or comfy seat, alloy wheels, and tubeless tyres are just a few of the characteristics in the Pure EV EPluto 7G high-speed EV scooter. The EPluto 7G has a retro electric two-wheeler scooter style with its round headlight, chrome-finished rearview mirrors, soft body panels, and sweeping lines throughout. More add-on features of the new high-speed electric scooter include a 6-inch LCD display and anti-theft protection with a smart lock.

Features:

Anti-Theft Provision with a Smart Lock

Eco-Friendly High-Speed Electric Scooter

Rear View Mirrors with a Chrome Finish Suitable for use on Indian roads Setup

Portable Battery Charger

LED Headlight with a Round Shape

Electric Scooter with a Retro Look and a Long or Comfortable Seat in a Variety of Colors

Setup for a Portable Battery

Plush Body Panels with a 6-inch LCD display

Alloy Wheels with LED Taillights

Regenerative Braking System

Pure EV EPluto 7G Colors:

Pearly White

Stripling Yellow

Active Grey

Shadow Black

Electron Blue

Ruby Red

Pure EV EPluto 7G Mileage:

Pure EV EPluto 7G – Mileage / Range: 90-120 Km/ch

Phone: +91 9664671985, +91 8469816816

Email Us: info@maitrimotors.com