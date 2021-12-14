Ion Lincoln Park Offers DePaul Off-Campus Housing

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Lincoln Park is pleased to announce they offer convenient DePaul off-campus housing to give students an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus. They understand the importance of a good quality of life through the college years and have built a housing complex that meets students’ unique needs.

At Ion Lincoln Park, students can choose from various floor plans that suit their living preferences, such as two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. These apartments are ideal to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a set rental rate that eliminates concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent, increasing the financial burden on the other residents. Each student pays a monthly amenity fee that includes furnishings, electricity, heating and cooling, Internet access, water and sewer, and on-site laundry. Additional features are also available.

Ion Lincoln Park gives students access to various amenities to make student living more enjoyable, including a 24-hour fitness center, a coffee bar, street-level retail, and more. Student residents will love their independence while remaining within easy reach of the campus to attend classes and other activities.

Anyone interested in learning about the DePaul off-campus housing can find out more by visiting the Ion Lincoln Park website or by calling 1-773-395-4500.

