Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square Takes a Personalized Approach to Family Dental Care

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square is pleased to announce they take a personalized approach to family dental care to ensure everyone has the good oral health they deserve. Their team puts patients first, ensuring they get quality dental care in a comfortable environment.

At Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square, patients will receive the comprehensive dental care they require, including general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. After a thorough examination and x-rays, their team will build a personalized treatment plan for every patient to ensure they can obtain and maintain the healthy, beautiful smiles they deserve. They have created a comfortable environment to help their patients overcome any anxiety they may feel, so they can feel confident when they receive the dental care they require.

Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square can help patients correct any issues with their oral health. They provide various treatment options, including orthodontic care, teeth whitening, dental implants, crowns, bridges, and more. Their dental team has extensive experience and completes continuing education to give patients the latest in dental treatments for an effective smile transformation.

Anyone interested in learning about their personalized approach to family dental care can find out more by visiting the Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square website or by calling 1-773-694-9595.

About Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square: Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square is a full-service dental office serving the whole family. Their experienced dental team offers all the treatments patients need, including general, restorative, and cosmetic care. They pride themselves on giving their patients the high-quality dental care they need in the most comfortable environment.

Company: Cornerstone Dental of Lincoln Square

Address: 2328 W. Foster Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60625

Telephone number: (773) 654-3575

Email address: cornerstonedental.ls@gmail.com