South Coast Improvement, Co. Begins Renovation Project at LCB Norton

Norton, MA and Marion, MA, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company, a design-build general contractor serving states in the eastern region of the United States from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean, recently began a renovation project at the Residence at Great Woods, a LCB Senior Living property located at 190 Mansfield Avenue, Norton, Mass. The Residence at Great Woods is an assisted living home, which also offers memory care services.

The Marion, Mass.-based South Coast Improvement Company began the design-build renovation of more than 110,000 square feet of occupied space in February 2021 and will complete work in late spring 2022.

“The acceptance of the design build approach was the key reason why this project is doing so well. The level of expertise we have in this space allowed us to take the leadership role in driving this project forward through design phase, while helping to coordinate the drawings to avoid risk later in project,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “Through close coordination with the management team and staff, we have put a process in place that will get this project done and done well with minimal disruption to operations.”

The project features the conversion of 24 existing skilled nursing rooms into 24 new memory care resident units and four future units. Each room will receive new cabinets and countertops, as well as a new bathroom sink, toilet and shower.

Additionally, 59 assisted living resident apartments and nine assisted living rooms will be created. The common areas will receive finishes along with new back-of-house upgrades, including a new commercial kitchen.

LCB Senior Living team has been a leader in senior housing, development and operations for nearly three decades. In that time, LCB has been involved in the creation and/or management of more than 50 senior living communities throughout New England and the Northeast. For more information, visit https://www.lcbseniorliving.com/.

With its headquarters in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

