Best ayurvedic medicine for joint pain from Marma Ayurveda

Nagpur, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Marma Ayurveda is releasing Sandhira oil, a new, enhanced, and authentic Ayurveda syrup for joint pain, after years of research and development collaboration with some of the greatest Ayurveda experts in the nation. It’s a blend of herbal extracts that can help with a variety of joint pain issues.

Arthritis, particularly knee arthritis, is anticipated to become India’s fourth most prevalent cause of physical impairment in the next decade or two. Arthritis is on the rise in our country, and its prevalence among the Indian population is thought to be considerably greater than in Western countries. Due to a lack of healthcare facilities and orthopedic experts, our country will struggle to address this massive healthcare load.

According to some research:

It is a leading cause of impairment in elderly people all around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptomatic osteoarthritis affects 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women over the age of 60 globally. 80% of people with osteoarthritis have mobility restrictions, and 25% are unable to conduct their primary daily tasks.

Osteoarthritis is the second most prevalent rheumatologic condition and the most common joint illness in India, with a frequency of 22% to 39%. Women are more likely than males to get OA. Approximately 45% of women over the age of 65 have symptoms, while 70% of those over 65 have radiographic evidence of OA.

The goal of Sandhira Oil for joint pain and other joint disorders is to reduce symptoms connected with the condition, such as soreness, tenderness, swelling, redness, stiffness, and so on, so that the individual may resume normal activities and avoid additional suffering and recurrence.

Sandhira Oil is a blend of plant extracts and naturally made oils that help to relieve joint discomfort and swelling. It aids in the alleviation of arthritic pain. It also aids in the treatment of joint inflammation caused by aging, aberrant metabolism, heredity, and immune system malfunction.

Dashmool, Nirgundi, Punarnava, Erandmool, Deodar, Shatavari, Rasna, Shallaki, Saindhav, Kapoor, Mint Oil, and Til Oil are among the ingredients. Because of its anti-inflammatory characteristics, Sandhira Oil is a well-known Ayurvedic treatment for joint pain and inflammation.