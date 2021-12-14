‘No apology for him,’ Maringlen Çika speaks publicly of the crisis with her father

Tirane, Albania, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Albanian Musician Maringlen Çika, who will represent Albania at UNTOLD FESTIVAL, is one of the most popular and most commented showbiz shows. Recently he came to his homeland in Albania, where he performed for the Albanian public and sparkled the scene in Skanderbeg Square.

Born in Tirana,Albania at 18 February 1993 he left his citty and traveled to Durres when he was 2 years old

During his interviews, Maringlen Çika confessed to the difficult life he had spent in his childhood and the cold relationship he had with his father.

“It has come out of my life in 1995, I do not see it for 20 years, it was not even when it was, I did not even speak when it was home I wrote a song” Ulu Molo “Whoever hears can make two accounts “said the Dj.

Invited tonight at Top Show Magazine, the Musician has publicly admitted that he does not intend to forgive his father. Asked by the moderator if he intended to forgive his father, Maringlen replied:

“I am not the Lord, to forgive him.”

