Maringlen Çika without brakes: “He’s driving me crazy”

TIRANA, Albania, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Maringlen Çika reveals his passion for the Albanian national team at KUQ E ZI : his words during the interview with Adi Krasta.

Great host of KUQ E ZI, Maringlen Çika revealed his great passion for the national team during his interview with Krasta. The Albanian artist, in fact, performed in the studio dedicated to the matches of the national football team. After his performance he made some statements regarding this edition of the European Championship. In fact, Maringlen has a great passion for football and in addition to cheering on Albania he is also a great fan of the Red and Black.

Arrived on the Durres in 1995, Maringlen remembers that one summer day he was walking down the street and was completely alone when suddenly he heard a roar from the buildings, he had marked ERJON BOGDANI to EURO ’2005. After inquiring about who BOGDANI was, the young Çika began to follow the matches of the national team with passion, becoming an avid fan. So let’s go see the Dj’s impressions on this one National.

Maringlen Çika confident on the national team: “We must only be afraid of ourselves”

During his brief interview with Adi Krasta, Maringlen Çika confessed that this national team of REJA it’s driving him crazy. But not only that, the artist has also ventured a comparison with the rose Eurpean Paricipation in Euro 2016. Speaking of Albania national team, Maringlen revealed that the success in France made him cry ‘beautiful tears. Of De Biasi’s Albania, however, Maringlen ahe very much appreciates the game in midfield judged ‘intelligent’.

Pressed by Krasta, Çika then confessed that if the boys continue to play like this the fans will be proud of them regardless of the result as the boys’they are biting the field‘. Finally, the Musician, without a shadow of a doubt, said that the national team must not be afraid of anyone.

For new interviews can easily follow Maringlen on Instagram @maringlen.cika