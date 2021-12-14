Teami reinforces support towards wellness and healthy lifestyle

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Teami, an all-natural tea-infused health, wellness and beauty luxury brand from the US, continues to actively promote a healthy lifestyle by supporting a Wellness Yoga event organized by Sheraton Grand Hotel and the Wellness Arena.

The event, which featured a free wellness session with Teami and a relaxing yoga flow with Wellness Arena, was held at the Larimar by Dusk & Dawn, Level 54 of the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai.

“Teami is more than just a brand that offers a range of tea-infused wellness powders, teas, and skincare products,” said Vanessa Douglas, owner and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami across the Middle East. “It involves living a healthy lifestyle that is perfectly complemented by such a product range. So, for people to know better what Teami is really all about, we saw it fit to be actively involved in events and activities such as previously at Dubai Active and now in this Wellness Yoga event that promote the true meaning of wellness

and healthy living.

“It is definitely about time that we all choose to adopt a healthy lifestyle, not just for ourselves but more importantly for our families and loved ones who care so much for us as much as we do for them,” Vanessa added. Teami’s products are available in the UAE and the Middle East through its online store teamiblends.ae.

About Teami

Teami was created in 2013 by Adi Arezzini. Driven by her digestive and gut health issues, she searched for a natural solution and found her answer in the holistic world of teas and herbs. From tea blends crafted and sourced from organic, premium and hand-selected tea leaves, Teami has since grown and expanded into wellness (supplements) and skincare products to support the many facets of health using only all-natural, plant-based quality ingredients.

About Plutas Trading DMCC

With a love and passion for everything luxurious, Plutas Trading DMCC was established in 2018 by Vanessa Douglas in Dubai to provide a niche luxury exclusive distribution and representation platform that empowers global luxury brands to enter the market, tap into its huge business opportunities and realize their growth aspirations in this part of the world. In its quest for new, exciting and strategic business partners, as well as to nurture and preserve its distinct brand identity as the epitome of luxury, Plutas carefully selects the brands it works and partners with. Apart from possessing a genuine brand persona of luxury, elegance and style, these brands must be aligned with Plutas’ primary business objective of bringing only the best, the finest and most luxurious experiences to consumers. To date, with its unmatched expertise and niche services in brand marketing, sales, e-commerce, logistics, and distribution, Plutas is the exclusive distributor and representative of luxury health, wellness, beauty

and fragrance brands such as Teami, Margy’s Monte Carlo, Elline and Valeur Absolue.

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Albert Alba

PR & Marketing Manager

Plutas Trading DMCC

Mobile: +971 56 410 2332

Email: albert@plutastrading.com