Cardiac Imaging Offers Mobile PET Solutions

Oakbrook Terrace, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cardiac Imaging is pleased to announce they offer mobile PET solutions to help local doctor’s offices provide this valuable service to their patients. Instead of sending patients to a testing center to complete PET testing, doctors can order their mobile PET solutions to provide patients with the testing they need without traveling to another location.

Cardiac Imaging has outfitted a truck with all the necessary state-of-the-art equipment to complete cardiac PET screening onsite to help doctors provide their patients with the testing they need right at the doctor’s office. Doctors don’t have to invest in expensive equipment and training for their staff when they rely on this imaging center to provide mobile services to their patients. This safe, reliable testing service improves the level of care doctors can provide to their patients.

At Cardiac Imaging, they understand the importance of completing cardiac PET testing promptly to ensure an accurate diagnosis and more effective treatment options. When doctors order the mobile PET solution for their office, they can expect their patients to get the testing they need right at the doctor’s office with the ability to read the results immediately. This service helps prevent delays in treatment, giving patients a higher chance of a successful outcome.

Anyone interested in learning about the mobile PET solutions offered can find out more by visiting the Cardiac Imaging website or by calling 1-800-998-2035.

About Cardiac Imaging: Cardiac Imaging provides the high-tech PET scanning doctors need to give their patients the highest level of patient care for more successful outcomes. They offer fixed and mobile PET solutions to best meet patient needs. They strive to help doctors provide testing for their patients without the high cost of purchasing and installing PET machines in the office.

