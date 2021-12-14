The Soliman Firm Selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2021

Costa Mesa, CA, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Soliman Firm is pleased to announce they have been selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers for the sixth consecutive year in 2021. The list created by Super Lawyers brings attention to law firms that are making an impact in their practice areas and are continuing to grow.

Steven Soliman of The Soliman Firm handles personal injury and wrongful death cases, providing his clients with the compassionate representation they need to get the justice they deserve. He helps his clients understand their legal rights after an accident or injury, so they can pursue the compensation they are entitled to from the responsible party. As a Rising Star for six consecutive years, Super Lawyers is recognizing his dedication to helping his clients get the best results on their cases.

The Soliman Firm is a full-service boutique law firm that strives to provide the same high-quality representation as a larger law firm with the personalized focus every client deserves. Over their years of service, Soliman and his team have helped their clients get millions of dollars in compensation for their personal injury and wrongful death cases. They strive to maximize value in each case, helping clients to get the highest compensation they are able to receive.

Anyone interested in learning about his place on the Rising Start list in 2021 can find out more by visiting The Soliman Firm website or by calling 1-714-491-4111.

About The Soliman Firm:The Soliman Firm is operated by Steven Soliman and has served California residents since 2015. The law firm specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases, helping victims get the compensation they deserve. The law firm doesn’t charge any fees unless individuals win their cases, allowing you to move forward without fear.

