Global Stand-up Pouches Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets

A stand-up pouch is a pleated pouch, in which a separate die-cut piece is sealed into the bottom of a pouch, which helps it stand up without support. Stand-up pouches are easy to use, lightweight, cost-effective, and portable. They have features such as zipper re-closures, spouts, slider closures, release valves, and longer shelf life. In addition, they have excellent barrier properties and are widely used in the packaging of food, beverages, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and oil & lubricants. MarketsandMarketsprojects that the stand-up pouches market is projected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2018 to USD 28.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the aseptic segmentis projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The growth of this segmentcan be attributed to the demand for products with a longer shelf life and their increasing usage in ready-to-drink beverages. Aseptic packaging helpsmaintain the nutritional vitamins, texture, color, taste, and aroma of the contents and keeps the food fresh, flavorful, and safe for a minimum of six months without preservatives or refrigeration.

Based on application, the food & beverages segmentin the standup pouchesmarketis projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to key factors such as changes in lifestyle, growing demand for compact & lightweight packaging, increase in disposable incomes, and a rise in the middle-class population. The growth in the usage of stand-up pouches in alcohol packaging further drives the food &beverages segmentin the stand-up pouches market.

In terms of geographic coverage, the stand-up pouches market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. Increasing applications of stand-up pouches in the food & beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics & toiletries industries are projected to drive the stand-up pouches market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore,the rising consumption of packaged products, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes in the emerging economies of China and India drives the growth in the Asia Pacific stand-up pouches market.

The rise in disposable incomes in developing economies and an increase in the global population are creating new opportunities for packaged food and beverages. The rise in demand for packaged food &beverage backed by changing lifestyles and an increase in the number of dual-income families result in the growing trend of convenience food. These factors are leading to a shift in consumer preferences toward ready-to-eat/frozen food. This, in turn, is projected to create growth opportunities for stand-up pouches in the coming years.