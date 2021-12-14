E – Textile Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

The global E – Textile Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each E – Textile Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the E – Textile Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the E – Textile Market across various industries.

Key Players

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Sensing Tex SL

Statex Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH

KYMIRA

Nanowear

Fibretronic.

Segmentations

By Type

Active e -textile

Smart e – textile

By Function

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

By Application

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Transportation

Military

Fashion and Entertainment

Others

Regions

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



