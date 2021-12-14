Bioimpedance Analyzers Market worth $767 million by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single-frequency, Multiple-frequency, Dual-frequency) Modality (Wired, Wireless) Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement) End User (Hospitals, Home Users) – Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioimpedance Analyzer Market size is projected to reach USD 767 million by 2026 from USD 429 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.

Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers accounted for the larger share of the market in 2020

Based on the product, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. In 2020, the multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The preference for multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers is high among end users as they can be used for both segmental and whole-body measurement, unlike single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.

By modality, the wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the modality, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into wired bioimpedance analyzers and wireless bioimpedance analyzers. The wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The advancements in and the growing demand for wireless technologies are major driving factors for this market.

Fitness club and wellness centers are the largest end-users of the bioimpedance analyzers market

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, home users, and other end users. The fitness clubs and wellness centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing number of fitness clubs and wellness centers, the growing awareness about health and fitness.

North America dominates the global bioimpedance analyzers market

The bioimpedance analyzer market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing obesity rate, government initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyles, increasing use of body composition analyzers for assessing athlete fitness, and increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the bioimpedance analyzers market are Omron Corporation (Japan), Tanita Corporation (Japan), InBody (South Korea), RJL Systems (US), seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EVOLT 360 (Australia), SELVAS Healthcare (South Korea), Charder Electronic Co. Ltd. (China), Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd. (China), Bodystat Ltd. (UK), Maltron International (UK), Biotekna (Italy), Withings (France), Biodynamics Corporation (US), Akern (Italy), Xiaomi (China), Sino-Hero (Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Lumsail Industrial Inc. (China), Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Bioparhom (France).