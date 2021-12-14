Demand From Flexible Packaging Applications Is Expected To Boost The Acrylic Laminating Adhesives Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Laminating Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), Resin Type(Polyurethane and Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The laminating adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9%. APAC is the largest laminating adhesives market that is projected to register the second-highest CAGR. This high growth is due to the growing demand from the packaging, industrial, and automotive & transportation industries. There is rising awareness about the use of eco-friendly adhesives in this region.

"Laminating Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), Resin Type(Polyurethane and Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026"

Polyurethane segment dominates overall laminating adhesives market.

Polyurethane laminating adhesives are made of urethane polymers. Urethane is produced through a chemical reaction between diisocyanate and polyol. Polyurethane laminating adhesives are used in various applications because of their high toughness, abrasion resistance, flexibility (especially at low temperatures), and adhesion to a wide variety of substrates. They possess various properties such as flexibility and strength, low cure temperature, excellent low-temperature resistance, and high environmental resistance. One-component polyurethane adhesives can be elastic or rigid, depending on the structure of thermoset or elastomer and curing techniques. They have relatively high shear and peel strength and are moisture-sensitive. Polyurethane laminating adhesives can be either one-component or two-component. They are used in the automotive & transportation, textile, packaging, and electronics industries. The primary disadvantage of polyurethane laminating adhesives is their high cost.

Solvent-based technology dominates overall laminating adhesives market.

Solvent-based technology involves the use of a significantly higher level of organic solvents than that in water-based technology. The consumption of solvent-based adhesives is declining in packaging applications. However, they are still required in certain applications where solvent-less and water-based or hot-melt-based technologies do not meet technical requirements. Cost, safety, productivity, and compliance with clean air laws have led to a strong preference for water-based or solid/hot-melt-based alternatives. Solvents such as toluene, methyl ethyl ketone, and acetone are hazardous for both human health and the environment. Solvent-based adhesion occurs through the action of the adhesive on the substrate. Solidification occurs with the evaporation of the solvent.

