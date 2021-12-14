Emergence of Eco-Packaging Solutions to Significantly Push Sales of Corrugated Fish Box Market

The market for corrugated fish boxes witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=976

Global Corrugated Fish Box Market Segmentation

The corrugated fish box market can be segmented based on Product Type, Weight and Region.

On the basis of Product type, the corrugated fish box market is segmented into

Coating Type

Lamination Type.

By Weight, the corrugated fish box market can be segmented into

up to 20 lbs

20 lbs to 40 lbs

above 40 lbs.

Geographically, the global corrugated fish box market is segmented into six regions, namely

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific except Japan

Middle East Africa

For Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=976

Global Corrugated Fish Box Market Key Players

A large number of players are present in Europe and North America, but corrugated fish box manufacturers are focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, Indonesia and India. Examples of some of the key players operating in the corrugated fish box market are Smurfit Kappa PlC, DS Smith PLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Walki Group Oy, Fronteir Packaging Inc, and VA Whitley & co., among others.Recognized companies such as BASF, CRT Packaging, EPPOR-PACK SDN. BHD, Ocean Roto Moulding Sdn. Bhd., PPS, Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd., Smurfit KSnyder Industries, STYRO, Styropack, The Craemer Group, Tri-Core Plastics Containers Ltd. and others are focusing on the incorporation of tactics including partnership agreements, sales contracts, strategic alliances, diversifications, innovative launches, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, technological upliftments, product line extensions, hiring technical expertise, joint ventures, collaborations, product approvals etc for gaining a competitive edge over others in the market.

Good insulation qualities of EPS traditionally drove its demand in the food packaging industry. However, growing environmental concerns shifted consumer demand towards eco-friendly packaging solutions, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for corrugated fish box market. Need for effective barrier solutions to fat, water and moisture further drives the demand for corrugated fish box.

Companies such as Stora Enso had entered into collaboration with Walki for developing EcoFishBoxTM, which is likely to provide positive growth impact on the corrugated fish box market. Rapidly increasing demand for customers for fresh fish packaging solutions is expected to further drive the growth of corrugated fish box market.

Pre-Purchase Enquiry – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=976

EcoFishBoxTM, newly developed by Stora Enso holds 100% recyclable properties and requires less space compared to conventional EPS box corrugated fish box. Key players and manufacturers in corrugated fish box market can enter into partnership with Stora Enso as it has been taking immense efforts in developing leak-tight and waterproof corrugated fish box.

Fish industry is expected to increase the adoption of EcoFishBoxTM, thereby expanding the customer base in corrugated fish box market. Surging demand for meeting hygiene standards is anticipated to drive the demand and supply of EcoFishBoxTM, thereby offering potential growth opportunities for corrugated fish box market.

Explore Fact.MR’s Trending Report – https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com