Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) and Saint-Gobain (France) are the Kay Players in the Self-Cleaning Glass Market

The self-cleaning glass market is estimated to be USD 99.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 122.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2023. Growth of the construction industry, rising demand for value-added glass products, and increasing demand for self-cleaning glass in solar panels are expected to drive the self-cleaning glass market.

Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Guardian Industries (US), Cardinal Glass Industries (US), and Asahi Glass Co. (Japan) are recognized as leaders in the self-cleaning glass market. These companies are focused on broadening their product portfolios to compete with other key market players.

Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of flat glass and glazing products. Its business segments include architectural, automotive, and technical glass. Under the architectural segment, the company supplies glass for building and solar energy applications. It serves the OEM, aftermarket replacement, and specialized transport glazing markets through the automotive segment. In the technical glass segment, the company produces display glass and optical devices for office machinery, and glass fiber for battery separators and timing belts.

In November 2013, NSG introduced Pilkington Activ SunShade, a dual coated combination of Pilkington Activ and Pilkington SunShade. This product reduces the amount of direct sunlight that can penetrate through the glass. The product has attractive aesthetics and self-cleaning properties as well as solar control performance. This dual function product has helped the company improve its presence in the coated glass market.

Saint-Gobain is the world leader in the habitat and construction markets. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performance building materials. It provides innovative solutions related to energy efficiency and environmental protection in the construction industry. The company offers a wide range of flat glass products through its innovative material business segment, including architectural flat glass, internal glass, and coated glass. Originally a mirror manufacturer, it now produces a variety of construction glass and high-performance materials.

In April 2017, Saint-Gobain Building Glass introduced the self-cleaning conservatory roof glass under the brand name, Azura+. It has a high performing solar low maintenance self-cleaning coating on a sapphire blue tinted substrate. This product is a part of the SGG Bioclean low maintenance self-cleaning range. This development helped the company improve its position in the self-cleaning solar glass market in the conservatory segment.

Guardian Industries is one of the largest manufacturers of flat glass in the form of float glass and fabricated glass. The company serves the needs of various sectors, such as commercial, residential, interior glass, automotive, and technical glass. Guardian’s product range includes value-added coated glass, tempered glass, low-emissivity (Low-E) glass, mirrored & patterned glass, solar glass, and insulating and reflective glass.

In April 2016, Guardian Industries introduced a self-cleaning glass for conservatory and orangery roof applications, ClimaGuard Blue. This glass has solar control, thermal insulation, and glare reduction properties.

