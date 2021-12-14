Growing Demand for the Sales of Construction Glass during 2021-2031

Fact.MR’s report predicts that the global construction glass market will surpass market revenue of US$ 90 Bn by registering a CAGR of 7% in the assessment period 2021-2031. Increasing urbanization has led to the rapid construction of buildings in major cities. This, in turn, has escalated the sales of construction glass.

For the last five years, between 2016-2020, the construction glass industry garnered a market value of US$ 46 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry suffered a major setback due to restrictions on movement. As the impositions on movement are being lifted, the construction glass industry is expected to regain sales.

Companies are largely focusing on environmentally- friendly construction glass. In addition, the demand from the residential and commercial sector is boosting the sales of construction glass. Furthermore, construction stakeholders are vying to achieve energy efficiency with regards to electricity consumption, encouraging the usage of glass which can absorb sunlight, reducing the load on lighting systems across key countries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Float glass expected to hold highest share, expanding at over 4% CAGR

Demand for special glass to surge substantially, accounting for a market share worth 40%

Europe to generate around 30% of market revenue for construction glass industry.

Construction glass industry is expected to register a CAGR around 5% throughout Europe

China, India and Germany are the top three countries driving demand for construction glass.

Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region and will generate over 40% revenue until 2031

“Increasing demand for construction glass that influxes daylight and does not get affected by weather is upsurging the sales of construction glass.” says a Fact.Mr analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of construction glass are emphasizing on offering high quality eco-friendly glass material, besides undertaking such initiatives as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships. Major manufacturers include China Glass Holdings, Saint Gobain, PPG Industries, Corning International, AGC Co, Kyocera Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Guardian Industries and Vitro Glass among others.

Bendheim has launched a virtual design consultation lab. The company is focusing on customization and effectiveness for product development that would save tremendous amount of time and energy.

In August 2021, AGC Co and JAMSTEC have developed numerical method that predicts fracture patterns in chemical strengthened glass.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global construction glass market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (low-e glass and special glass), chemical composition (Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead), manufacturing process (float process and rolled/sheet process) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Players

China Glass Holdings

Saint Gobain

PPG Industries

Corning International

AGC Co

Kyocera Co

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Guardian Industries

Vitro Glass

Segmentations

Type Low-e Glass Special Glass

Chemical Composition Soda-Lime Potash-Lime Potash-Lead

Manufacturing Process Float Process Rolled/Sheet Process



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Question answered in the Survey of Construction Glass Market Report By Fact.MR

Construction Glass Market Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Wire Cutters Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Wire Cutters Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Construction Glass Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Construction Glass Market.

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Construction Glass Market. Construction Glass Market Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Construction Glass Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Construction Glass Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Construction Glass Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers.

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers. Post COVID consumer spending on Construction Glass Market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Construction Glass Market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Construction Glass Market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

For More Insights:

