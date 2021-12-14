Oral Care Market Leading Players and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2026 from USD 47.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of dental diseases, the rising number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technological advancements in oral care products are the major factors driving the growth of the oral care market. On the other hand, product recalls for the oral care market are expected to restrain the markets growth. Moreover, the adverse effects of teeth whitening products pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.

The global oral care/oral hygiene market is fairly consolidated. Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), Unilever plc (UK) are the major players in this market. These companies adopted strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and product launches to enhance their presence in the oral care/oral hygiene market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US) is a leading player in the oral care/oral hygiene market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The company is a global market leader in the toothpastes and manual toothbrushes segments. The company provides oral care products under brand names “Colgate,” “Darlie,” “elmex,” “merridol, “Sorriso,” and “Tom’s of Maine.” Through Its Oral Care segment, the company offers toothbrushes, toothpaste, tooth powders, mouthwashes, and other specialty products. Colgate’s Oral Care business also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. In January 2020, the company launched the vegan-certified Smile for Good toothpaste in a recyclable tube.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (US) is one of the prominent players in the oral care/oral hygiene market. The company offers its oral care products under the Crest and Oral-B brands through its Health Care business segment. The company mainly focuses on organic growth strategies, such as product launches, to maintain its presence in the oral care/oral hygiene market. For instance, in January 2021, Oral-B launched the Crest Gum and Sensitivity toothpaste.

