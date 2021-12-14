Patient Monitoring Devices Market worth $ 55.1 billion by 2025 : Availability of wireless monitoring devices

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Integration of monitoring technologies in smartphones and wireless devices is a key trend in patient care, resulting in the introduction of remote monitoring systems, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, mobile personal digital assistant (PDA) systems, ambulatory wireless EEG recorders, and ambulatory event monitors are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.

According to the new market research report “Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, MEG, TCD, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Fetal Monitor, Temperature Monitoring, MCOT, ECG, ICP, ILRs, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitor), End-User (Hospitals, ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Patient Monitoring Devices Market is projected to reach USD 55.1 billion by 2025 from USD 36.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about vital parameter monitoring for treatment and diagnosis of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing adoption of wearable and wireless patient monitoring devices for homecare. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop advanced monitoring devices coupled with growing funding & grants for commercialization and development of monitoring devices are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

As a result of the pandemic, during March 2020 and throughout the second quarter of 2020, access to customers to sell and implement the patient monitoring devices (such as neuromonitoring devices, weight monitoring devices) diminished as hospitals became primarily focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to a significant increase in the demand for remote monitoring and patient engagement solutions. COVID-19 has led to a significant surge in demand for patient monitoring systems, and manufacturers are increasingly focusing on expanding production to meet the increasing need for respiratory monitoring devices, multi-parameter monitoring devices, blood glucose monitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, hemodynamic/pressure monitoring devices, and fetal/neonatal monitoring devices.

The ECG devices sub segment of cardiac monitoring devices products to hold major market share by 2025

Based on the product, the patient monitoring device market is segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, cardiac monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, hemodynamic/pressure monitoring devices, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and other patient monitoring devices. The cardiac monitoring devices products segment is further divided into ECG devices, event monitors, implantable loop recorders (ILRs), mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) monitors, and smart/wearable ECG monitors. Among the cardiac monitoring devices products, the ECG devices segment held a major share of the market in 2019. The wide applications of ECG devices in CVD management are a major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment. Other factors supporting market growth include the low cost of ECG devices and the simplicity, easy-to-access nature, and compact & ergonomic design of these devices.

Based on product, the blood glucose monitoring systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2019

Based on type, the blood glucose monitoring systems market has been segmented into the self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring system. Among these, the self-monitoring blood glucose systems sub-segment dominated the market in 2019. The major share of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of integrated blood glucose monitoring systems in developing as well as developed countries. New products have been introduced in the market that allow for easier result interpretation. LifeScan, for example, launched the OneTouch Verio Flex in 2016, which comes with the ColorSure technology to determine if blood glucose levels are low or high. Many manufacturers offer smartphone-connected meters that allow information transfer using Bluetooth.



North America is expected to dominate the global patient monitoring market in 2019

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2019. Increasing number of clinical trials validating patient monitoring devices and a growing number of approvals for patient monitoring. Are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards homecare patient monitoring, which requires non-invasive patient monitoring devices. This trend will have a positive impact on the market.

Abbott Laboratories (US), HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Masimo Corporation (US), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Natus Medical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Nonin (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), SCHILLER (Switzerland), and BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), among othersare some of the major players operating in the global patient monitoring devices market.

