Industrial Wood Chipper Market set to record exponential growth by 2031-end

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the industrial wood chipper market is set to witness an above-average growth during 2021-2031. In short term, the demand is expected to increase at a steady pace.

As wood is required as a raw material in a multitude of end-use industries, the demand for these wood chipper is expected to rise at a tremendous pace. In long term with the advancement in the forest industry, demand is set to return by the end of 2022.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Industrial Wood Chipper?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of industrial wood chipper include

  • Redwood Global LTD
  • Terex Corporation
  • Changzhou LEFA Industry
  • Trade Co
  • Morbark Corporation
  • MTD Products
  • China Foma Group
  • J.P. Carlton
  • Nicholas Industries SAS
  • Bandit Industries INC

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Disc Chipper
  • Screw Chipper
  • Drum Chipper
  • Others

By Engine Type

  • Diesel Engine
  • Petrol Engine
  • Electric Driven
  • Others

By End-Use 

  • Construction
  • Forrest And Biomass
  • Timber Factory
  • Sawmills
  • Landscaping & Furniture Industry
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Online Channel
  • Offline Channel

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China, Japan, South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

