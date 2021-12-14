Dog Pillow Market to partake significant development during 2021-2031

Posted on 2021-12-14 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, the dog pillow market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. These are a type of pillows used by humans, but instead these are designed specifically for dogs that wrap around your dog and help provide sound sleep.

The idea behind this design is to represent a dog’s need to be close to owner when they’re scared. To feel secure, they seek warmth, which is related to their instinct to be a part of a pack, similar to how dogs in the wild do. Besides, the demand for such pillows for dogs will witness a surge with an optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption among the population, especially among the millennials.

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6352

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Pillow?

The market is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of regional and global players. They include the dog pillow company, Wuxi Danyi Textile Co., Ltd., ZippyPaws, Shanghai Fantastic Pet Product, Jarcaboo Pet Products (dongguan) Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Rena Pet Products among others.

With the high penetration of regional and global players, the dog pillow market is considered to be highly competitive. Enhanced global reach is one of the main tactics being adopted to achieve a sales edge over other competitors. The greater the consumer reach, the higher the growth in revenue and this has remained the commercial voice for a multitude of players.

Key Segments

  • By Age

    • Puppy
    • Adult
    • Senior

  • By Application

    • Personal Dog
    • Pet Care Centers
    • Others

  • By Sales Channel

    • Offline
      • Convenience Stores
      • Pet Specialty Stores
      • Multi Brand Stores
      • Supermarkets & Hypermarket
      • Retailers & Wholesalers
    • Online
      • Direct sales
      • E-Commerce Sales

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6352

What is Driving Demand for Dog Pillow?

We’ve all seen our dogs lean against people or things. They seem to love sleeping with some sort of neck support, much like humans and in such situations dog pillow comes in handy. Pillows not only provides support to the dog ensuring sound sleep during any time of the day but also ensures that the dog does not fall off from a high location.

Moreover, most of the dogs sleep with their head hanging off the edge of the bed, all four paws in the air, or an impossible pretzel pose. This results in dogs getting awakened by even the slightest movement near them.

The demand for pet pillows is projected to rise as the rate of pet ownership rises. Furthermore, people’s increased video consumption of animal grooming tips on social media platforms and applications like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube is poised to fuel demand for such items.

It gaining momentum as pet owners become more aware of their pet’s welfare. The rising popularity of adopting pets as companions for mental well-being, health, and entertainment is driving up pet-care spending. The global market is projected to grow as awareness increases and pet products become easily available.

E-Commerce is changing the Way Pet Owners Shop

Among the different distribution platforms, the direct sales trend is gaining momentum. As regional and local players become more prominent, the adoption of online distribution networks is likely to increase.

Apart from that, the digital ecosystem’s development has made it easier for manufacturers to engage directly with their consumers. Technology and the rise of online shopping contributed to some of these shifts in animal ownership.

The players are also using content advertising, such as blogs, tweets, YouTube videos and other types of content, to promote their goods. The introduction of such direct contact with end-users is likely to help players raise brand awareness, which will in turn create demand from a newer customer base.

Enquire Before Buying Here –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6352

Product Customisation in Pet Products is Gaining Traction

The demand for creative and trendy pet products, such as pillows and other bedding products, is on the rise. Pet bedding products has changed dramatically in recent years all over the world. This industry’s manufacturers are focused on multi-functional and trendy product innovation that can meet the needs of pet owners.

US Dog Pillow Market Outlook

United States is one of the world’s most important markets of dog pillows. According to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, nearly 85 million households in the United States own pets, with animal ownership increasing from 56 per cent to 68 per cent in the last 30 years.

This is because, as of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, over 63.4 million households in the country owned a dog. Due to the high purchasing potential of the U.S., it is projected to hold the largest global pet accessories share as of 2020.

Another optimistic sign that will drive growth in pet accessories including pet pillow’s demand in the coming years is the rapid rise in pet care spending. According to APPA, people in the US spend nearly $103 billion yearly on their pets, as of 2020. Out of this, around $8 billion are being spent on costs other than food, OTC medicine, supplies and veterinary treatment which includes accessories such as pillows, vest and jackets.

According to the above-mentioned indicators, the younger cohort is keenly spending on procuring accessories for their puppies and dogs every year. This has a positive impact on the pet pillow market as well and its demand is also anticipated to remain steady during the forecast period.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556592626/tier-3-players-accounting-for-nearly-80-revenue-share-in-creative-production-marketing-resource-management-space

Dog Pillow Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

 Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform 

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution