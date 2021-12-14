Dog Pillow Market to partake significant development during 2021-2031

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, the dog pillow market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. These are a type of pillows used by humans, but instead these are designed specifically for dogs that wrap around your dog and help provide sound sleep.

The idea behind this design is to represent a dog’s need to be close to owner when they’re scared. To feel secure, they seek warmth, which is related to their instinct to be a part of a pack, similar to how dogs in the wild do. Besides, the demand for such pillows for dogs will witness a surge with an optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption among the population, especially among the millennials.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Pillow?

The market is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of regional and global players. They include the dog pillow company, Wuxi Danyi Textile Co., Ltd., ZippyPaws, Shanghai Fantastic Pet Product, Jarcaboo Pet Products (dongguan) Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Rena Pet Products among others.

With the high penetration of regional and global players, the dog pillow market is considered to be highly competitive. Enhanced global reach is one of the main tactics being adopted to achieve a sales edge over other competitors. The greater the consumer reach, the higher the growth in revenue and this has remained the commercial voice for a multitude of players.

Key Segments

By Age Puppy Adult Senior

By Application Personal Dog Pet Care Centers Others

By Sales Channel Offline Convenience Stores Pet Specialty Stores Multi Brand Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarket Retailers & Wholesalers Online Direct sales E-Commerce Sales

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



What is Driving Demand for Dog Pillow? We’ve all seen our dogs lean against people or things. They seem to love sleeping with some sort of neck support, much like humans and in such situations dog pillow comes in handy. Pillows not only provides support to the dog ensuring sound sleep during any time of the day but also ensures that the dog does not fall off from a high location. Moreover, most of the dogs sleep with their head hanging off the edge of the bed, all four paws in the air, or an impossible pretzel pose. This results in dogs getting awakened by even the slightest movement near them. The demand for pet pillows is projected to rise as the rate of pet ownership rises. Furthermore, people’s increased video consumption of animal grooming tips on social media platforms and applications like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube is poised to fuel demand for such items. It gaining momentum as pet owners become more aware of their pet’s welfare. The rising popularity of adopting pets as companions for mental well-being, health, and entertainment is driving up pet-care spending. The global market is projected to grow as awareness increases and pet products become easily available.

E-Commerce is changing the Way Pet Owners Shop Among the different distribution platforms, the direct sales trend is gaining momentum. As regional and local players become more prominent, the adoption of online distribution networks is likely to increase. Apart from that, the digital ecosystem's development has made it easier for manufacturers to engage directly with their consumers. Technology and the rise of online shopping contributed to some of these shifts in animal ownership. The players are also using content advertising, such as blogs, tweets, YouTube videos and other types of content, to promote their goods. The introduction of such direct contact with end-users is likely to help players raise brand awareness, which will in turn create demand from a newer customer base.

