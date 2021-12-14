Doctor Blade Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Doctor Blade Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global doctor blade market size is predicted to be USD 192.9 million by 2024, growing at 2.3% CAGR, as reported by Million Insights in its new report. Increasing use of the doctor blade in rotogravure, offset printing and flexography is driving its demand. In addition, increasing use of plastic materials in the manufacturing of doctor blades and its easy availability is further supplementing the growth of the market. As compare to composite and metal, plastic blades are economical and light in weight.

Request a Sample Copy of Doctor Blade Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/doctor-blade-market/request-sample

Increasing demand for quality packaging solution in North America and Asia Pacific is bolstering the growth of the doctor blade. Increasing use of nano particles in blade coating help in enhancing the durability of the product along with making it corrosion resistance. In addition, manufactures are focusing on introducing novel coatings, innovative raw materials and technological advancements to address the consumer requirements.

Printing is among one of the major application of the doctor blade. It helps in removing excess ink in gravure printing. The use of carbon steel is prevalent in manufacturing the product. However, plastic made blades are also used sometimes as it helps in prolonging product life.

Availability of quality steel in several European countries made it easy to produce a doctor blade. However, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to continue its dominance from 2019 to 2024.

In 2018, Flexography occupied the highest share with more than 50% in the market with most of them used in designing of flexible packaging. On the other hand, the offset technique is deployed for printing of poster, legal documents, newspapers and corrugated boxes.

Doctor Blade Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Metal Doctor Blade

Plastic Doctor Blade

Composite Doctor Blade

Doctor Blade Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Flexographic Printing

Rotogravure Printing

Offset Printing

Others

Access Doctor Blade Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/doctor-blade-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

It is projected that the doctor blade market would witness 2.3 % CAGR over the forecast duration. The market growth is attributed to increasing product demand from Asia Pacific.

By 2024, North American market is likely to account for over 56.3 million, fueled by the presence of key players in the region.

Rotogravure occupies the second position in terms of product application.

The market is characterized by the presence of the several small and major industry players with strong distribution networks.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com